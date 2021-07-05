Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,076 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Public Storage worth $44,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.20.

NYSE PSA opened at $302.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.47. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $305.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

