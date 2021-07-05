PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $14.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after acquiring an additional 486,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after acquiring an additional 123,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

