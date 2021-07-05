PumaPay (PMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.26 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $189,191.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.67 or 0.00882180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.90 or 0.08091280 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

