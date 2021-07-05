Pundi X (NPXS) Market Cap Tops $1.78 Billion

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.39 or 0.00815241 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.