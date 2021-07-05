Pundi X[new] Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $291.18 million and approximately $33.81 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00139724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00166881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,867.42 or 1.00158547 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

