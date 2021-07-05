Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,890.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $12.44 or 0.00036772 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $9,890.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00133877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00166614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,033.90 or 1.00611529 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.