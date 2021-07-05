Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Earthstone Energy, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.93. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $94,652,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,233 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 131,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

