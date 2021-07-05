Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Issued By Truist Securiti

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

OVV opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.91.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

