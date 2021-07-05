Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

VTGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.63. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 710,999 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

