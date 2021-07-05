Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.85.

Matador Resources stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $3,764,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

