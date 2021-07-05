Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aptiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

APTV opened at $159.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.60, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $317,186,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 428.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after acquiring an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

