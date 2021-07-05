Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Adient plc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adient in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adient’s FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Adient by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Adient by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

