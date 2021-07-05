Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

Devon Energy stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Devon Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Devon Energy by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Devon Energy by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.