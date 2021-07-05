Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Hawaii Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $83.94 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,176 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

