Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.63.

OVV stock opened at C$39.67 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$9.07 and a 1 year high of C$40.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.22. The stock has a market cap of C$10.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -1.27%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

