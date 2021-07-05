Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Issued By Truist Securiti

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverBow Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $296.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 130.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

