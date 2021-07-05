Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $211.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $216.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 741.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

