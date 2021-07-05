Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Boosted by Truist Securiti

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

NYSE COP opened at $62.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of -418.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

