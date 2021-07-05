Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. Increased by Cormark (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$7.43 and a 12-month high of C$13.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.