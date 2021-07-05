Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. Increased by Cormark (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million.
Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$7.43 and a 12-month high of C$13.95.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
