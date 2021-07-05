Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Boosted by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

