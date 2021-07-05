Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

