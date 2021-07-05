Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Cut by Analyst

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

