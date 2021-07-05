Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

BBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.