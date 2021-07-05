Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Truist Securiti

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The company had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

