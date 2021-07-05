Qbao Market Cap Tops $216,024.93 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Qbao coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $216,024.93 and approximately $24,808.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.