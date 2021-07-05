QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,718 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 292,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 35.0% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 454,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 117,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN opened at $49.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

