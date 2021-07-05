Qilian International Holding Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:QLI) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 12th

Qilian International Holding Group’s (NASDAQ:QLI) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 12th. Qilian International Holding Group had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Qilian International Holding Group stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49. Qilian International Holding Group has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the first quarter worth about $171,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

