QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0234 on Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $5.61 million and $185,751.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00134039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00165669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.87 or 0.99639833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

