Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $693.28 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $7.04 or 0.00020614 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $693.28 million and approximately $264.39 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,539,530 coins and its circulating supply is 98,505,727 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

