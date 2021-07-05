Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) versus Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Financial Comparison

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogota Financial has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Bogota Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 14.98% 13.33% 0.82% Bogota Financial 23.80% 3.61% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quaint Oak Bancorp and Bogota Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bogota Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Bogota Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $22.98 million 1.59 $3.24 million N/A N/A Bogota Financial $24.38 million 6.01 $2.07 million N/A N/A

Quaint Oak Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bogota Financial.

Summary

Bogota Financial beats Quaint Oak Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business loans, and other consumer loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services; and correspondence, telephone, and online banking services. The company serves customers through its main office in Southampton, Pennsylvania; regional offices in Allentown and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a mortgage office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and an insurance agency office in New Britain Township, Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

