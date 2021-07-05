Quant Price Down 7% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Quant coin can now be bought for $80.34 or 0.00239497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $969.91 million and $9.84 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001616 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.03 or 0.00775180 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

