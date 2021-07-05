Quant (QNT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.77 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $951.80 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $78.84 or 0.00233252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001579 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.86 or 0.00774741 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.