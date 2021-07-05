Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,320.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $16.71 million and $44,320.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,049.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,230.23 or 0.06549887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.89 or 0.01509212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00410713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00161670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.19 or 0.00637870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.87 or 0.00422537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.28 or 0.00332675 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,349,369 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

