Quark (QRK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $723.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $723.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,833,165 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

