QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.79 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $104.79 million and $2.84 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

