Qubitica Market Capitalization Achieves $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.49 or 0.00243820 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001588 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.57 or 0.00767215 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.