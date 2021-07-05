QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $465.40 or 0.01380066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $74.35 million and $14.99 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00135303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00167041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.51 or 1.00012721 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.