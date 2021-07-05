Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,516 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.29. 540,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,342. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.47.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

