Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,190 shares during the quarter. Rackspace Technology accounts for about 3.2% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.11% of Rackspace Technology worth $54,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 242,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Jones acquired 5,409 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RXT opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

