RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of RadNet worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 171.95 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.06. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

