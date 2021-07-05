Rage Fan Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $505,910.95 and $1,964.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00133301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00166230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,275.67 or 0.99922847 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,504,665 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.