RAI Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.81 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $34.70 million and $6.81 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002104 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00139938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00166844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,881.12 or 0.99818890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00922147 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

