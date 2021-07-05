Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65,859.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $65,859.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00136761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00166844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,451.46 or 0.99475030 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00908253 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.