Raise (RAISE) Price Hits $0.0041

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Raise has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $60,531.16 and approximately $122.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.84 or 0.00872280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.53 or 0.08105256 BTC.

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

