Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $92.42 million and $2.11 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rally has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00134885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00164868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,168.14 or 1.00079318 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,360,888 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

