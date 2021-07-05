Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) traded down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.89 and last traded at $49.89. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMSYF)

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

