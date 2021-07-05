Rate3 Tops 1-Day Volume of $188,344.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $188,344.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.74 or 0.00871315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.61 or 0.08137305 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

