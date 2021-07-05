Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTLR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 98,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 246,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 601,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

