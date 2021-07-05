Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $3.60 million and $1,011.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00137210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00167456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,694.72 or 1.00084464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00912212 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

