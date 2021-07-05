Ravencoin Classic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,810.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $49,810.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,070.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,227.48 or 0.06537874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.91 or 0.01499572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00409214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00159896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.16 or 0.00637383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00419801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00331269 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

